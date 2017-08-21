Atlanta couple first LGBT family to be face of high fashion clothing line

An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.

Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony along with their children, Desmiray, Maliyah, Kordale Junior and Kaleb Junior are now the face of a new fashion campaign by Acne Studios in Sweden. The company specializes in men's and women's fashion, footwear, accessories and denim.

Jonny Johansson, the owner of Acne Studios, discovered the family when they were on vacation in New York for a holiday weekend.

According to a biography on the company's website, Kaleb Anthony was born and raised in Atlanta.

Kordale Lewis was born and raised in Chicago and three of the family's children are biologically his. He became a father at 16 years-old. He endured a tough upbringing that saw his father sentenced to prison when Kordale was two years old.

The couple met when Kordale moved to Atlanta and they've been together for six years after meeting on Facebook. After a court battle with the biological mother of the three children, Kordale and Kaleb won custody of the children in 2014. Their youngest child, Kaleb Junior, was conceived by In Vitro Fertilization in 2016.

The family is the face of the new patch collection by Acne Studios.

