Former Paulding County HS football player standout, killed following game

A recent graduate and former member of the football team at Paulding County High School in Dallas is dead after being shot and killed following the team's varsity football game on Friday.

Law enforcement confirms to CBS46 that Tommy Lee Robinson was shot and killed after the football game against North Paulding High School on Friday.

Robinson graduated from the school in May of 2017 and played on the school's varsity football team. Circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known but CBS46 is working to gather information.

It is unclear if any suspects are in custody.

A vigil was held Sunday night at Paulding County High School in Robinson's honor.

No word on funeral arrangements.

