Suspect sought, accused in burglary at animal hospital

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man accused of burglarizing an animal hospital in Paulding County in July.

The burglary happened on July 22 around 9:45 p.m. at the East Paulding Animal Hospital in Dallas.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera and was seen leaving the area in a white passenger van.

He's described as a white male with glasses, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and hat.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3015.

