Grandfather shot investigating burglary in progress

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a shooting that happened August 18 around 11 a.m. at a home in Lawrenceville.

The incident began when a teenage boy called his mother informing her a silver car was in their driveway and someone was knocking on the door.

The woman then called her father, who lives next door to go and check on the teen, who had barricaded himself in his room after hearing the suspects break into the home.

When the grandfather got to the house, the teen heard a single gunshot. The grandfather suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but was able to call 911.

Before the paramedics arrived, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy placed a chest seal on the grandfather and shortly after was transported to GMC-Lawrenceville. At this time he is in critical but stable condition.

Police are searching for three black males and a silver passenger car. Additional information regarding descriptions and vehicles will be released as it becomes available. The following dropbox link provides access to the police report. The 911 calls will not be released at this time due to the active investigation.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8gnqekytmp4ovuq/AACVmRMA2DdH3fN4zMSJ1kWka?dl=0

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number(s): 17-076629

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.