'Bold and the Beautiful' to air at 2:13 a.m.

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Set your DVRs for Monday's episode of Bold and the Beautiful.

The program was postponed Monday afternoon due to special coverage on the eclipse from CBS46 News.

Monday's edition of Bold and the Beautiful will air at 2:13 a.m.

