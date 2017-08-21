Happy ending to beer mystery - CBS46 News

Happy ending to beer mystery

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
SNELLVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.

The consumer asked the brewer for an explanation and an apology, but when he got neither, he decided he'd Better Call Harry.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »