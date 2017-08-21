Happy ending to beer mystery

The Georgia Attorney General has filed suit against a dealership that Better Call Harry told you about last March. A 22-page complaint alleges a number of unlawful and deceptive advertising and sales practices at Gwinnett Mitsubishi and its sister dealership Gwinnett Suzuki.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
One hundred women thought they had met their perfect match online. But in the end, he stole their hearts and their money.More >
You know it's important to protect your personal information. But are you safeguarding your children's as well?More >
A Lawrenceville couple learned a tough lesson when they hired someone for a home renovation.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
