Residents concerned with speeding drivers on Perry Blvd in Atlanta

The speed limit on Perry Boulevard in Atlanta is 35 mph, but some who live on the street say drivers go much faster than that.

Santrice Johnson said she called 911 on Aug. 19 right after a car crashed into one of the Westside Crossing apartment buildings that she lives in.

"We heard the brakes," she said. "We heard the brakes so he was trying to save himself."

CBS46 has learned that the victim is 45-year-old Antoine Hartnett of Lithonia. Police said he died on the way to the hospital. CBS46 is still working to find out if he was speeding or under the influence at the time of the crash.

Some who live in the area said they're not surprised it happened, for several reasons. Just before the apartments, there's a sign warning of a blind hill.

"When you're coming around that corner, you've got to come slow because you're not going to know what's coming or where it's coming from," said Curdesia Hudson.

Also of concern is the fact that there's only a sidewalk on one side of Perry Blvd. where the crash happened.The sidewalk is fairly small and not well maintained.

CBS46 questioned the city about the street, asking what could be done to reduce the speed of drivers.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the mayor's office said, "The Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a traffic assessment on Perry Blvd. We will work to complete a traffic assessment in 30 days to determine if traffic calming devices are warranted."

We also asked Atlanta police about the speeding claims. They said they are monitoring traffic in the area and encouraging those with concerns to call them.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved