Georgia Attorney General sues dealer that Better Call Harry spotlighted

The Georgia Attorney General has filed suit against a dealership that Better Call Harry told you about last March.

A 22-page complaint alleges a number of unlawful and deceptive advertising and sales practices at Gwinnett Mitsubishi, and its sister dealership Gwinnett Suzuki.

The allegations include failing to apply for titles, failing to pay off loans on trade-in vehicles and selling vehicles without valid emissions certificates.

Better Call Harry helped two Gwinnett Mitsubishi customers who had different complaints get their money back.

