Suspect, possible witness sought after hit-and-run

Police say they're looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in College Park.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 13 on West Point Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say whoever hit the pedestrian failed to render aid.

The pedestrian died, according to authorities.

Police provided a photo of a black vehicle they believe the suspect was driving. Authorities also provided a photo of a silver SUV they believe was in the area during the incident. Both photos are provided in this story.

Police say they're also looking for the person who was driving the silver SUV to ask what they remember seeing.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

