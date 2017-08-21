Man shot in stomach in SW Atlanta

Police say a man was shot in the stomach in southwest Atlanta late Monday.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Alison Court SW.

The 28-year-old man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the airport, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The spokesperson says no suspects are in custody.

