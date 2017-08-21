Family escapes after Cherokee County house fire

A family of four, including an infant, are safe after a house fire in Cherokee County Monday.

The fire occurred around 11:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Cumming Highway, according to a spokesperson with the Cherokee County Fire Department.

The homeowner says he heard a noise in the bathroom and ended up finding flames coming from under the water heater, according to the fire spokesperson.

The spokesperson says when fire crews arrived, they only saw smoke, but eventually saw the fire within minutes.

While the family was able to escape, the fire spokesperson says the house is likely a total loss.

