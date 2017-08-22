Protesters want Confederate flag removed in Kennesaw

A group of protesters voiced their concern to take down a Confederate flag in Kennesaw.More >
A metro Atlanta mother has new hope that a recent break in the cold case of missing Iraq War veteran Chase Massner will prompt a tipster to come forward in another missing persons case – that of her daughter Tiffany Whitton.More >
Fredrick OBrian Hodge, 25, was convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, burglary, hijacking and firearms charges from a 2014 case.More >
A Confederate flag has been stolen from a public park in Kennesaw.More >
Tax bills are on the way in Cobb County and many homeowners will have to shell out a few more bucks this year.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
