Protesters want Confederate flag removed in Kennesaw

A group of protesters voiced their concern to take down a Confederate flag in Kennesaw.

While some argue it honors an era, others say it's offensive and needs to go. The back and forth over what should happen to the flag is only getting started.

Reid Jones is a self-proclaimed political activist speaking out against the flag that honors a Confederate-era train conductor.

"People don't want to talk about it because they're set in their ways, won't hear the side of education," he says.

He and several others held signs before attending a city council meeting on Monday.

CBS46 confirmed that city leaders will first contact the state before making any long-term decisions about the flag. But not everyone is on board with taking it down permanently. Some, like Johnny Hawkins, argues the stars and bars isn't there to represent hate.

"These people talk about the Klan and the Nazis being a threat. They don't have any power," Hawkins says.

