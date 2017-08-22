Partly cloudy, isolated storm in Atlanta Tuesday

Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Tuesday with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Will it rain?

An isolated storm is possible.

What you need to know

Tuesday will be similar to Monday in metro Atlanta, minus the eclipse, of course. Expect temperatures to reach back into the low 90s with an isolated storm possible mainly after 3 p.m.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 74° Calm wind.



Mostly sunny. 74° Calm wind. Noon

Mostly sunny. 87° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 87° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Partly cloudy. 90° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 90° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 89° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 89° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 87° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 87° Southwest wind at 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Partly cloudy. 79° Calm wind.

Sunset Tuesday

8:16 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.

Click here for current temperatures.

Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.