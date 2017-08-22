Harvey first category 4 hurricane to strike U.S. since 2004

A metro Atlanta bus driver faces serious charges after allegedly driving a school bus drunk with dozens of children on it.More >
Mundy’s Mill High School is currently on lockdown, according to school officials.More >
MARTA’s former Director of Operations has been charged with conducting a false invoice scheme that resulted in MARTA paying more than $500,000 for maintenance work that was never performed, but funneled into his personal bank accounts.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
