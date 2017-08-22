Harvey first category 4 hurricane to strike U.S. since 2004

Hurricane Harvey will bring devastating conditions to south and southeast Texas this weekend, and could eventually bring rain to Atlanta later next week.

Latest info

Harvey was upgraded to a hurricane Thursday, and has since become a category 4 -- or major -- hurricane with 130 mph winds. Harvey made landfall in Rockport, TX, Friday night.



Hurricane vs. major hurricane

The difference between a hurricane and a major hurricane is the wind speed. Once a hurricane reach winds of 111 mph, it's considered a major hurricane with devastating damage.

Alerts

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are both in effect for south and southeast Texas, including Corpus Christi, Houston and Galveston. Dangerous weather conditions are expected in the warning areas starting Friday.



Forecast

The system is expected to stall in Texas, which is why the rainfall totals will be so high.

Heavy rain, strong winds, high storm surge

About a foot of rain is expected along the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday, with up to 35 inches possible in some areas. Locations such as Corpus Christi and Houston will see flooding rains from this system over the weekend.



Atlanta

Harvey will spend a lot of time in Texas, which is why so much rain is expected. However, the system will eventually move through the southeast U.S. While it will be much weaker by the time it arrives in Georgia, what's left of Harvey could produce rain for Atlanta, or parts of north Georgia, later next week.

A second act

Harvey originally became the eighth-named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season on Aug. 17 east of the Windward Islands, but dissipated in the Caribbean last weekend.

I've been telling you all week that Harvey was expected to re-develop once it moved into the southern Gulf of Mexico, which is exactly what happened. The system officially re-developed Wednesday as a tropical depression.

The warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, combined with weak wind shear, is what will allow the system to strengthen prior to landfall.

This season

Eight storms have developed this season in the Atlantic, with three hurricanes. The peak of hurricane season -- which is expected to be above average -- is in early September. An average number of storms each season is 12.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.

The CBS46 Weather Team will continue to track the latest developments with this disturbance and provide updates on CBS46, CBS46.com and our social channels.

