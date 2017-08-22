Remnants of Harvey could re-develop this week

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could re-develop this week over the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance is not currently an active tropical cyclone.

Harvey originally became the eighth-named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season on Aug. 17 east of the Windward Islands, but dissipated in the Caribbean over the weekend.



The tropical disturbance will have to pass over land first, but it's possible it could re-develop once it moves into the southwest Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, potentially threatening Mexico, and even south Texas later in the week, based on the latest model data.

It's important to remember that this is currently a tropical disturbance with no well-defined, low-level center of circulation, currently making it difficult to know exactly where this disturbance will track, or what it would become.

