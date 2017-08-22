Child found wandering around apartment complex

A child is safe after he was found wandering around an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The child was found around 3 a.m. walking around the Arbor Gates Apartments on Arbor Gates Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Police were called to the complex and located the boy. As they were looking around, they saw an apartment door open at one of the units inside the complex. They went inside and found the child's father asleep.

It is unclear if the father will face any charges.

The child is now in the care of his mother.

