Candidates to make it official in Atlanta mayoral race

Candidates running to be the next mayor of the city of Atlanta will make it official as Tuesday is the first day of qualifying.

Candidates vying for the position have been campaigning, answering questions from constituents and trying to build their name recognition before the November election.

In order to qualify, candidates will have to pay a fee of $5,500 or they can fill out a pauper's affidavit swearing that they can't afford to pay the fee. By the end of the week, there could be more than nine people hoping to take over the job of current mayor Kasim Reed, who has served two terms and can't run again.

Atlanta Mayoral Candidates