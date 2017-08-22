Candidates to make it official in Atlanta mayoral race - CBS46 News

Candidates to make it official in Atlanta mayoral race

Candidates running to be the next mayor of the city of Atlanta will make it official as Tuesday is the first day of qualifying.

Candidates vying for the position have been campaigning, answering questions from constituents and trying to build their name recognition before the November election.

In order to qualify, candidates will have to pay a fee of $5,500 or they can fill out a pauper's affidavit swearing that they can't afford to pay the fee. By the end of the week, there could be more than nine people hoping to take over the job of current mayor Kasim Reed, who has served two terms and can't run again.

Atlanta Mayoral Candidates

  • Peter Aman: In 2010, Aman took a leave of absence from being a partner at Bain and Company to join the administration of Mayor Kasim Reed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the City of Atlanta. Click here to view his website.
  • Alex Barrella: Barrella is an animator, video music producer, illustator and graphic designer. Click here to view his website.
  • Al Bartell: According to his website, Bartell first became involved in politics in the mid-80's. He has run for several public office seats, including U.S. Senator, Governor, and Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Click here to view his website.
  • John Eaves:  Dr. John Eaves was elected to his third four-year term as Chairman of the Fulton County Commission. Click here to view his website.
  • Vincent Fort: Senator Fort currently serves as the Minority Whip of the Georgia Senate, the second highest ranking position in the Democratic Caucus. He has represented parts of the City of Atlanta and south Fulton County since first winning election to the Senate in 1996. Click here to view his website.
  • Kwanza Hall: Hall was elected to the Atlanta Public School board in 2002 before moving to the Council in 2006. Click here to view his website.
  • Keisha Lance Bottoms: She has represented a large portion of the historic Southwest Atlanta community as a member of the Atlanta City Council. She has also served as Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee and as Chair of the Council's Zoning Committee. Click here to view her website.
  • Caesar Mitchell:  Mitchell currently serves as the Atlanta City Council President. Since 2010, Ceasar has served as the 7th President of the Atlanta City Council where he presides over council meetings, makes council committee appointments, and would assume the role as mayor in the event of a vacancy Click here to view his website.
  • Mary Norwood: Norwood first joined Atlanta's city council in 2001 and served for two consecutive terms. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009. She was re-elected to the City Council as a Citywide Council member, Post 2-At-Large. Click here to view her website.
  • Michael Sterling: Former Executive Director, Atlanta Workforce Agency, Senior Advisor to Mayor, federal prosecutor, attorney at Sidley Austin. Click here to view his website.
  • Cathy Woolard: She is the first woman to hold the position of President of the Atlanta City County. She is the council member for District 6 as well as a small business owner. Click here to view her website.

    The election is scheduled for November 7th.

