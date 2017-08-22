Candidates to make it official in Atlanta mayoral race

Residents are on high alert as police search for a suspect accused of committing multiple armed robberies in several cities across Fulton County.More >
Residents are on high alert as police search for a suspect accused of committing multiple armed robberies in several cities across Fulton County.More >
Candidates running to be the next mayor of the city of Atlanta will make it official as Tuesday is the first day of qualifying.More >
Candidates running to be the next mayor of the city of Atlanta will make it official as Tuesday is the first day of qualifying.More >
Four school districts -- Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett -- dismissed students later than usual Monday to provide a safe viewing experience of the solar eclipse.More >
Four school districts -- Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett -- dismissed students later than usual Monday to provide a safe viewing experience of the solar eclipse.More >
Police say a man was shot in the stomach in southwest Atlanta late Monday.More >
Police say a man was shot in the stomach in southwest Atlanta late Monday.More >
Police say they're looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in College Park.More >
Police say they're looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in College Park.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >