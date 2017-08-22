1 suspect in custody, another sought in series of Fulton Co. armed robberies

Residents are on high alert as police search for a suspect accused of committing multiple armed robberies in several cities across Fulton County.

Police say 20 year-old Dykevious Rich and 21 year-old Stanley McDonald went on a robbery spree at residences in Atlanta, East Point and South Fulton.

The two men were driving a black Chevrolet Malibu and were caught on surveillance camera at a subdivision, which captured the license plate of the vehicle and led police to their identities.

McDonald was later arrested and is currently in the East Point Jail while Rich remains on the loose. He has outstanding warrants for armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Both are expected to face more charges as the investigation continues.

Police warn not to make contact with Rich and consider him armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rich, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or 911.

