Water main break closes Dunwoody roadway

Crews will be back out Tuesday morning as they continue to repair a water main break that has closed a Dunwoody roadway and has left some residents with unanswered questions.More >
Students at Stoneview Elementary School were relocated Thursday while repairs were made to the school's heating and cooling system.More >
A stroll down Longleaf Drive in Decatur is not as pleasant as you might think. One home in the neighborhood is a rundown eyesore and homeowners say tax records show it's owned by the county.More >
Police in DeKalb County are looking for two men accused of stealing credit cards out of a vehicle and using them to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of snack foods from an area Sam's Club location.More >
As many as five students were pepper sprayed during a fight at a DeKalb County school on Wednesday.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
