Water main break closes Dunwoody roadway

Crews will be back out Tuesday morning as they continue to repair a water main break that has closed a Dunwoody roadway and has left some residents with unanswered questions.

Old Spring House Lane in Dunwoody remains closed near Chamblee Dunwoody Road and residents who live in the area say they weren't properly informed abut the issue.

Kate Powers Lucas lives in the area and says she has no idea what is going on.

"Are there any water advisories, like should we boil our water or anything?" asks Lucas. "We live off Old Spring House Lane so we just want to make sure."

The water main break happened around 2 p.m. on Monday and forced the closure of the road. Holes need to be filled and the roadway still has to be repaved before it can reopen. DeKalb County Watershed Management says there is no need to boil water as of now but the road isn't expected to reopen until sometime Tuesday.

The department says Chateau Drive and Rochelle Drive can both be used as alternate routes.

