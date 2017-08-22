'American Idol' holding auditions at Piedmont Park

The popular television show American Idol will be holding auditions at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Auditions begin at 7 a.m. and will take place until 5 p.m. The auditions are being held at Oak Hill at Piedmont Park.

The auditions for American Idol began on August 17 in Orlando, Florida and conclude on September 14 in New Orleans, Louisiana. You must be over 15 years of age to audition.

