Search continues for man missing for nearly a month

Police in Haralson County are continuing to search for a man who was reported missing back in late July.

James Trammell Warren, 39, also known as 'Smiley', was last seen on or around July 26.

He is described as a white male standing about 5'7" and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.

