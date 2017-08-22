Man convicted of multiple robberies sentenced to life in prison

An Oklahoma man convicted in three Cobb County robberies in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Friday.

Rodney Kinchelle Howell, 40, was convicted of robbing three women in separate incidents outside of stores in Marietta in April of 2016. The first robbery happened on April 5 at the Walmart location on Cobb Parkway. He robbed an elderly woman of her purse as she was coming out of the store.

The next robbery happened on April 6 at another Walmart location on Cobb Parkway near Terrell Mill Road. A woman was unloading her groceries into her vehicle when Howell came up from behind and grabbed her purse.

The final incident happened on April 13 at Harry's Farmers Market on Powers Ferry Road. As a woman was getting something from the trunk of her car, Howell came up from behind with a handgun and robbed the woman of her purse.

Howell and a woman who drove the getaway vehicle, later identified as 23 year-old Nicole Rogers, were arrested on April 14. Rogers plead guilty to three counts of robbery and two counts of financial transaction card fraud and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 10.

Howell was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of financial transaction card fraud, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, and three firearms-possession charges. He has four prior felony convictions, all in Oklahoma, for rape, armed robbery, robbery and grand larceny.

