1 dead, 1 injured in Fayette County double shooting

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a fight led to a shooting in Fayette County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a fight in progress on the 200 block of Tyrone Road around 8 a.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

No word on if police have any suspects in custody.

