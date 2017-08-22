Gwinnett County man out $10,000 after buying "cloned" vehicle

A Gwinnett County man is out $10,000 after he unknowingly bought a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Florida.More >
A Gwinnett County man is out $10,000 after he unknowingly bought a vehicle that was allegedly stolen in Florida.More >
Lea Smith was last seen in the area of 229 Peachtree Street August 16, 2017.More >
Lea Smith was last seen in the area of 229 Peachtree Street August 16, 2017.More >
A Gwinnett County judge suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend has resigned.More >
A Gwinnett County judge suspended after posting comments on social media about the attacks in Charlottesville over the weekend has resigned.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is asking for the community's help in locating these wanted fugitives in Gwinnett County. Check out a slideshow of the county's most wanted fugitives.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is asking for the community's help in locating these wanted fugitives in Gwinnett County. Check out a slideshow of the county's most wanted fugitives.More >
Officials say a woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly set a bed on fire in her Gwinnett County apartment.More >
Officials say a woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly set a bed on fire in her Gwinnett County apartment.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >