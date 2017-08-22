Man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Monroe Police and the GBI are investigating a fatal shooting of a man at a home on the southeast side of the city late Monday night.

Officers were called to the home on Wheel House Lane around 11 p.m. and found 20-year-old Lewis Palmer Jones Outlaw Jr. unconscious inside. Emergency personnel attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

" We have worked countless hours in the last 24 months focusing on the gang related crimes of drug and gun sells in order to deter and prevent this kind of senseless violence, we will find the person or persons responsible for taking this young life tonight and they will be brought to justice," said Monroe Police Chief Keith Glass in a Facebook post.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to contact Monroe Police at 770-870-9885.

