V-103 and Atlanta Hawks Foundation announce "Peace in the Streets Back to School Block Party"

The People's Station V-103, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, and Atlanta Parks and Rec have teamed up to bring the annual Peace in the Streets Back to School Block Party to Bessie Branham Park in the Kirkwood Neighborhood of Atlanta Saturday, August 26.

In an effort to discourage bullying of any kind, V-103 is inviting the Kirkwood neighborhood and the city of Atlanta to attend a family fun day to make a pledge to end violence in Atlanta communities and schools.

The highlight of the afternoon is a slam-dunk contest on the Hawks’ outdoor community court. The Atlanta Hawks Foundation, as part of a commitment to increase access for Metropolitan Atlanta’s youth to play, grow, and learn life and leadership skills through basketball, installed the new court in September 2015.

The partnership with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Atlanta Parks and Rec has provided the People’s Station V-103 the opportunity to bring the Hawks Fan experience into the Kirkwood neighborhood, giving families a chance to meet their favorite V-103 personalities, hang out with Harry the Hawk and meet the Hawks Cheerleaders as the 2017-2018 basketball season approaches.

Surprise guests of the Hawks organization and V-103 on air talent will judge the contest.

The event is completely free and is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visit www.V-103.com for more details and for a full itinerary.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.