Northeast Georgia in the spotlight for 2017 solar eclipse

In the North Georgia mountains, the day began before sunrise.

"I woke up at 3 a.m. [in the morning]" said spectator Clara Hulsey.

Just as the fog rolled out, the crowds rolled in. You know what they say about famous last words:

"Not a cloud in the sky," said one spectator.

Mother Nature took that as a challenge. People went from being on Cloud Nine to being in a cloud of anxiety.

“This is not the first astronomical event I’ve been clouded out of," said one spectator. "It stings.”

"We’re going to chase the eclipse, we’re getting away from the cloud," said another.

But those who stood their ground were rewarded with a little bit of luck.

"I opened my car door and looked down there was this beautiful four leaf clover," said Margaret McGlaun.

Then a miracle happened. The clouds parted, giving way to a total solar eclipse.

"Absolutely amazing, the clouds clear at the perfect time," said one spectator. "It’s unreal."

"The most incredible thing I’ve ever seen, it feels like I’m in a different world," said another.

What could have been a disappointment resulted in anything but.

