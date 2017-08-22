Woman found dead inside Hiram home

Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.

The body of the woman, who has yet to be identified, was found at the home on the 4400 block of Hiram Sudie Road in Hiram.

It is unclear how the woman died.

Hiram Sudie Road is shut down between Highway 92 and Bill Carruth Parkway as the incident is investigated.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.