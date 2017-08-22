Powerball Jackpot increases from $650M to $700M for drawing Wednesday

Georgia Lottery officials announced today that the Powerball estimated jackpot has been raised from $650 million to $700 million for Wednesday drawing as a result of rapid sales.

The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times. The Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is roughly $443 million.

The last winning Jackpot ticket was on June 17, 2017 in California for $447.8 million. The next drawing date is Wednesday, August 23 at 11 p.m.

Each Powerball ticket is $2 per play and like all other Lottery games, the proceeds benefit education in the state of Georgia.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp. and Powerball, please visit:

galottery and powerball.

