Athens-Clarke Co. police investigating after man shot off Old Lake Drive

The Athens-Clarke County Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot twice on Old Lake Drive early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. on Monday and could hear someone yelling for help. Officers found the victim with two gunshot wounds, one to the leg and one to the abdomen, as well as a large cut on the back of his head.

The man told police someone named "D" picked him up from Bethel Homes and brought him to the Old Lake neighborhood to "meet some females and smoke."

When they arrived, the victim said another suspect came out of the woods with a gun, hitting him in the head and shooting him. He described the victim as a black male with a white shirt and gym shorts. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

