12 units damaged in Austell apartment fire

Twelve units were damaged and an unknown number of residents are displaced after an apartment fire at the Whisper Trail apartments in Austell.

Cobb County fire crews responded to the complex and battled flames coming from the second, third and attic areas of a building. Residents were evacuated while crews worked to contain the fire.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several people were also treated at the scene and released. Twelve apartment units were damaged by the fire.

The number of residents displaced at this time is unknown.

