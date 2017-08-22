12 units damaged in Austell apartment fire

Twelve units were damaged and an unknown number of residents are displaced after an apartment fire at the Whisper Trail apartments in Austell.More >
Twelve units were damaged and an unknown number of residents are displaced after an apartment fire at the Whisper Trail apartments in Austell.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted in three Cobb County robberies in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Friday.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted in three Cobb County robberies in 2016 will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Friday.More >
A group of protesters voiced their concern to take down a Confederate flag in Kennesaw.More >
A group of protesters voiced their concern to take down a Confederate flag in Kennesaw.More >
A metro Atlanta mother has new hope that a recent break in the cold case of missing Iraq War veteran Chase Massner will prompt a tipster to come forward in another missing persons case – that of her daughter Tiffany Whitton.More >
A metro Atlanta mother has new hope that a recent break in the cold case of missing Iraq War veteran Chase Massner will prompt a tipster to come forward in another missing persons case – that of her daughter Tiffany Whitton.More >
Fredrick OBrian Hodge, 25, was convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, burglary, hijacking and firearms charges from a 2014 case.More >
Fredrick OBrian Hodge, 25, was convicted of armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, burglary, hijacking and firearms charges from a 2014 case.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >