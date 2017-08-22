Couple who are both police accused of mistreating children

A Georgia husband and wife -- both of whom are police officers -- have been accused of mistreating their adopted children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that agents on Tuesday arrested 47-year-old Tracy Jones and 36-year-old Rosemary Jones. They were arrested in Sylvester, about 170 miles south of Atlanta.

It wasn't immediately clear whether either had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

They each face two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. Rosemary Jones also faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of false imprisonment. All of the charges are felonies.

Tracy Jones is an officer with the Jacksonville Police Department, and Rosemary Jones is an officer with the Poulan Police Department.

Authorities did not release further details.

