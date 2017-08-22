GA Dept. of Public Health investigating 7 overdoses in Middle Georgia

The Georgia Poison Center has been notified of seven overdoses in the last 48 hours in Middle Georgia.

All seven overdoses were admitted into the ER at a hospital in Warner Robins, Ga. None of the overdoses were fatal.

The symptoms associated with these overdoses were consistent with synthetic drugs needing large amounts of antidotes. Several victims mentioned Percocet, so officials are investigating to see if another outbreak of counterfeit pills was to blame.

The Poison Center notified the Dept. of Public Health and are now monitoring to see if the outbreak widens.

The GBI is conducting lab samples. The Georiga Dept. of Health is investigating these overdose cases by reviewing medical records and communicating with the hospitals and EMS responders.

