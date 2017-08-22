How to tell if the solar eclipse damaged your eyes

Thousands of people across the country stared to the sky in disbelief Monday as the moon made its path across the sun.

"I thought it was really surreal how it turned dark in the middle of the afternoon," Elizabeth Nelson said.

Many people like Nelson wore the correct viewing glasses.

For others that wasn't an option.

"It almost blinded me because we didn't have the correct glasses," Reggie McQueen said.

Dr. Andrea Knouff says eye damage from the eclipse is no laughing matter.

"When the sun hits your central vision it starts causing damage."

The retina is most at risk. The symptoms may not show up right away, it could take anywhere from a few days to a year to appear.

"You might notice a blurry spot in your central vision. So if you're looking at a white piece of paper or your computer screen and you notice that there's a little piece missing from your central vision than that can possibly be a sign that you were effected by looking at the eclipse."

Knouff says damage will likely only happen if you stared at the eclipse for more than 30 seconds. CBS46 learned that the same damage could occur when staring into the sun for long periods of time.

"It can happen really from any where from I would say just a few minutes to an hour of looking at the sun. But an eclipse is a little more damaging." Knouff said.



There's no cure for a damaged retina. It could eventually lead to overall blindness.

If your eyes do feel strained today and you did wear the right glasses, it's possible your cornea is dried out. Knouff says you can fix that by getting artificial tear drops from a drug store.