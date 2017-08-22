Fatal wreck slowing traffic on Rogers Lake Rd. in Lithonia - CBS46 News

By WGCL Digital Team
According to DeKalb County Dispatch, crews are working to clear a fatal accident on Rogers Lake Road in Lithonia. 

The accident happened near Scale Road. Traffic is being impacted at this time. 

There is no word on any other injuries or what caused the accident. Please avoid the area at this time. 

