Man who uncovered Georgia's voter data speaks out

The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.

The 29-year-old says he'd heard Georgia's election system was vulnerable and wanted to play around with it to "see what he could accomplish." He stumbled onto a treasure trove of sensitive voter data and he's never given a local television interview until now.

One look at Logan Lamb and you could mistake him for being part of the Seattle music scene. But don't let that fool you. Lamb knows things about Georgia's election system that he thinks voters should also know.

"If a bad guy wanted to have everyone's voter registration information, they probably have it today," says Lamb, who is a cybersecurity researcher.

He says this because one year ago, he did a simple Google search on the Georgia Secretary of State's website. The cybersecurity researcher uncovered more than he could have ever expected.

First, he found voter lists.

"I thought that was pretty strange," says Lamb. "So I immediately wrote a little bit of code to just download the website."

When he returned from lunch, he says, "I was shocked to find that I had about 15 gigabytes of data...voter registration information. I had full names, dates of birth, addresses, last four digits of social security numbers, driver's license numbers. There were databases that are used on election day for actually accumulating the vote."

He believes the website was also vulnerable to a well-known hack and the server was not secure.

"If that server was, in fact, being used to share files at the county level, and those files were being placed on election equipment, then a bad guy could've conceivably modified files that eventually ended up on voting systems," says Lamb.

When asked what that would do, Lamb said it "could possibly change the outcome of the election."

There is no evidence that election outcomes in Georgia were affected, but as soon as Lamb discovered the holes in security, he contacted the Center for Election Systems at Kennesaw State University.

When asked if they fixed the issue, Lamb said, "Eventually...you could still download this as of the end of February of this year."

Lamb again notified the Center for Election Systems.

In this bombshell, the Secretary of State's chief of staff says, "We were not made aware of the August incident until after the incident in February. That was unacceptable and led to our decision to terminate the contract with Kennesaw State University."

When asked if he were confident election officials have done everything they can to keep the vote safe, Lamb said, "I would hope so, but I don't know."

And that's what has kept him awake some nights, wondering what else someone may have been able to access from Georgia's election system.

CBS46 contacted Merle King, the director of the Center for Election Systems at Kennesaw State University, with specific questions for this story. He referred us to the school spokeswoman and we are waiting for a response.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.