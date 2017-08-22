Man who uncovered Georgia's voter data speaks out

Neighbors near Mercedes-Benz Stadium are bracing for this weekend's opening. Their worries include traffic and rising home values, but programs created to help are causing confusion.More >
Monday's solar eclipse was amazing, but it also could have caused lasting damage to your vision if you weren't careful.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
Candidates running to be the next mayor of the city of Atlanta will make it official as Tuesday is the first day of qualifying.More >
Residents are on high alert as police search for a suspect accused of committing multiple armed robberies in several cities across Fulton County.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.More >
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.More >
An Atlanta couple and the fathers of four children have made history, becoming the first African-American LGBT family to be the face of a high fashion clothing line.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Georgia residents and activists are finally getting what they've been demanding for months, a face-to-face town hall meeting with a member of our congressional delegation.More >
President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."More >
The head of the Missouri NAACP says the national organization is backing a travel advisory urging caution in Missouri over concerns about whether civil rights will be respected.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
