Philadelphia homicide suspect arrested in Decatur

A homicide suspect wanted in Philadelphia was arrested in Decatur on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service placed Derrick Rollins in custody and he is being held in the DeKalb County Jail. He is waiting to face a judge for an extradition hearing. The hearing has not been scheduled at this time.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Rollins was wanted in the Philadelphia area for aggravated assault and homicide. Rollins was arrested at the Hidden Villas Apartments in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road.

Rollins initially tried to hide from investigators before surrendering to K9 units after surveillance teams observed him at the complex with a female associate.

Rollins was wanted for aggravated assault in relation to a shooting which took place July 29 in the 1700 block of N. 77th Street in Philadelphia. He is also a suspect in a Haverford Township homicide on the same day.

Rollins criminal history includes multiple arrests for robbery, firearms and narcotics violations.

