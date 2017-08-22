Man captured after shooting in Newnan

Police say they've made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Newnan.

Randy Snelling was shot on Cliff Circle on Aug. 17, according to a spokesperson with the Newnan Police Department.

After an investigation, the spokesperson says Michael Boykin Jr. was identified as the suspect.

Boykin Jr. was safely captured by the U.S. Marshal's Office around noon Tuesday, according to the spokesperson. He was taken to the Coweta County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson says Snelling is recovering from his injuries at an Atlanta hospital.

