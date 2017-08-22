Atlanta's climate for Aug. 22 - CBS46 News

Atlanta's climate for Aug. 22

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Tuesday, Aug. 22 saw temperatures above average in Atlanta with no rain.

Atlanta's high

  • Actual high: 93° at 3:18 p.m.
  • Normal high: 88°
  • Record high: 104° from 2007.
  • Last year: 89°

Atlanta's low

  • Actual low: 74° AT 6:36 a.m.
  • Normal low: 71°
  • Record low: 57° from 1930
  • Last year: 71°

Atlanta's rain

  • Actual rain: None
  • Monthly rain: 4.24" (1.5" above average)
  • Yearly rain: 37.71" (5.04" above average)
  • Last year through today: 28.32"

Atlanta's climate data is collected by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. 

