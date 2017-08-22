Bullet hits 9-year-old after drive-by shooting in Atlanta

A 9-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital late Tuesday after a stray bullet hit her in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting occurred at the Hidden Village Apartments in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the bullet was fired during a drive-by shooting, entered the child's home and struck her in the arm.

She was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

The spokesperson says there are no suspects in custody at this time.

