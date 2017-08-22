Bullet hits 9-year-old after drive-by shooting in Atlanta

A 9-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital late Tuesday after a stray bullet hit her in southwest Atlanta.More >
Police say they've made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Newnan.
A homicide suspect wanted in Philadelphia was arrested in Decatur on Tuesday.
A Georgia husband and wife -- both of whom are police officers -- have been accused of mistreating their adopted children.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot twice on Old Lake Drive early Monday morning.
A crucial countdown is starting for some of the poorest among us. Soon, northeast Atlanta's Peachtree-Pine Homeless Shelter will start winding down.
CBS46 has a story we can't stop sharing about a Roswell couple whose story of love inspired a non-profit called "Do if for the Love."
A 9-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital late Tuesday after a stray bullet hit her in southwest Atlanta.
Neighbors near Mercedes-Benz Stadium are bracing for this weekend's opening. Their worries include traffic and rising home values, but programs created to help are causing confusion.
Monday's solar eclipse was amazing, but it also could have caused lasting damage to your vision if you weren't careful.
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse?
Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.
A Snellville man purchased several cases of beer for a party. When one bottle cracked open, a strange substance came out.
