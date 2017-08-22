Roswell couple's love inspires non-profit

CBS46 has a story we can't stop sharing about a Roswell couple whose story of love inspired a non-profit called "Do if for the Love."

It has helped more than 1,000 kids, adults and veterans living with life-threatening illnesses enjoy concerts across North America.

The walls of their Roswell home are filled with inspirational quotes and music art, but there's love in the air.

Steve and Hope met and fell quickly in love, but it wasn't long before the couple got the life-changing news of Steve's ALS diagnosis.

"He got down on one knee. 'I know this is going to be hard, you don't have to stay, but you stay, will you marry me?'" Hope said, recalling her husband's proposal.

Later, the now-married couple reached out to artist Michael Franti, and he responded.

Franti and his wife, Sara, heard their story of love, and touched by the tale, Franti brought the two on stage at a concert, shared their story and dedicated a song to them.

But it's what Steve and Hope did hen that left the entire crowd in tears.

"He couldn't walk on his own at this point, but he said, 'Pick me, pick me up,'" Hope said.

And then -- man and wife, husband and caregiver, friends and teammates -- danced.

In that moment, the spark that would become the "Do it for the Love" Foundation ignited, which is now 4-years-old.

Back in the home, while Steve and Hope contend with the challenges of Steve's illness, their story of love, hope and inspiration is spreading across the U.S. through their love for music.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.