Mostly cloudy, isolated storms possible in Atlanta Wednesday

Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Wednesday with isolated storms possible.

Will it rain?

Isolated storms are possible.

What you need to know

As a cool front moves through north Georgia, it will bring with it a risk of isolated showers and storms in metro Atlanta during the day. The front isn't strong so your rain chances aren't too high. After the front passes, you'll be able to enjoy a couple of great days in metro Atlanta to end the week.



Meanwhile, what was Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to re-develop soon. If you have plans to south or southeast Texas this weekend, be sure and follow the latest tropical developments.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 74° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 86° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 90° Northwest wind at 5-15 mph.



Isolated storm possible. 89° Northwest wind at 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 87° Northwest wind at 5-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 78° Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday's Almanac

Normal High: 88°

Record High: 98° from 2007

Normal Low: 70°

Record Low: 57° from 1931

Sunset: 8:14 p.m.

Next chance of rain

Saturday

More weather

