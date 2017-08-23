Airport employees, volunteers take to the runway to clear debris

Nearly 100 employees and several volunteers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will help to clear debris off of runways at the facility as part of the 16th annual ATL Foreign Object Debris Walk.

The event, which takes place Wednesday morning, promotes safety and security at the world's busiest and most efficient airport.

Inspections occur throughout the day to keep the runways clear of debris, which could cause serious damage to airplanes.

During the FOD Walk, which begins around 6:45 a.m., airport officials close one of the runways and the North Cargo ramp for about 30 minutes so volunteers can walk the 9,000-foot runway and complement inspections conducted by airside operations.

The walk kicks off the OneATL Safety and Risk Management Expo.

According to Andrew Gobiel, the deputy director of policy and communications at the airport, Hartsfield-Jackson is the world's busiest and most efficient airport. It serves more than 104 million passengers a year and features nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. destinations and 70 international destinations in more than 50 countries.

The airport is the largest employer in the state of Georgia, employing more than 63,000 workers.

Gobiel also says the facility is now in the midst of a $6 billion capital improvement program, ATLNext, that will modernize the Domestic Terminal and concourses, create new parking decks, construct a 440-room hotel, Class A commercial office space, add a new runway, new concourse and expand cargo facilities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.