John Eaves resigns as Fulton County Commission Chairman

John Eaves has resigned his post as Fulton County Commission Chairman to focus on his run to be the next mayor for the city of Atlanta. He informed the county attorney of his decision Tuesday night.

Eaves has held the position since 2007 and was elected in November of 2014 to serve his third, four-year term as Chairman. He is one of ten candidates vying for the chance to replace current Mayor Kasim Reed, who has served two terms and can't run again.

Eaves resigned his seat Tuesday and is expected to qualify as a candidate for mayor during an event at 9 :15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He detailed his decision in a video posted to his Facebook page

In the video, he said he would be resigning his position on Tuesday as he runs for mayor. He reflected on his 10 years of accomplishments, including overseeing the transformation of Grady Hospital, reforming the criminal justice system, bringing economic development to the county and the passing of the $655 million transportation SPLOST which was voted in last November.

He issued this statement regarding his term as commissioner:

“It’s amazing what we got done during the ten years I was leading our state’s largest county, and it’s one million residents,” said Eaves. “Now, that the County is safer, healthier, smarter and economically stronger, it is time for me to continue my service at City Hall. This morning we begin that official journey by qualifying and hitting the trail.”

Eaves graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta in 1984. He also earned a master's degree from Yale University and a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina.

Fulton County Vice Chairman Bob Ellis will now become the interim chairperson until the seat is filled. He issued this statement Wednesday morning on what it meant to work with Eaves:

“I offer my sincere thanks to Chairman Eaves for his years of service to Fulton County,” said Ellis. “Together, we have launched key initiatives to improve County government and better serve our citizens. I assure you that those initiatives will continue in the months ahead as we work to improve the programs and services we offer in the state’s largest County. As Interim Chairman, I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and will welcome and ensure that the new Chairman makes a smooth transition into their new position.”

A special election will be held on November 7 to fill the remainder of the current term for the Chairman's seat, which ends December 31, 2018.

The mayoral election will also take place on November 7.

