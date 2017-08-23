Chase Massner's mother says remains found identified to be son

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's office has positively identified remains found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August as Chase Massner. They were identified through dental records from the Department of Defense.

Identification Process

The mother of Chase Massner, a man who was last seen in 2014 and whose body was believed to be found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August, talked with CBS46 about the ordeal.

Stephanie Cadena says she's frustrated with the length of time it has taken to get her son's dental records from the military. She also told us that it still could be some time before a positive identification on the body found in Kennesaw is made.

She told CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson that "I'm in no way an expert, but to a mother just wanting to lay her son to rest, this is incomprehensible."

A body, believed to be that of Massner, was found buried behind a home once owned by Brad Clement, the man accused of concealing Massner's death. Clement is currently jailed in DeKalb County. While police believe the remains belong to Massner, the identify of the remains have not been confirmed by the medical examiner.

Chase Massner, 26, spent four years in the Army and served one year in Iraq. He was last seen in March of 2014 at an Arby's on Bells Ferry Road in Kennesaw. He worked as a night manager at a nearby Quik Trip.

Clement told police that he picked up Massner and brought him back to his home. He says Massner was having marital problems and just wanted to talk. He says Massner spent the night, and the following day, left the house on foot and never returned.

CBS46 reached out to Cobb County Police and were told they're still awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.

