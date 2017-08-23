Atlanta deliberating, no action in DeKalb on removal of Confederate monuments

The future of monuments in metro Atlanta remain in limbo as officials debate whether or not to remove symbols of the Confederacy.

In Atlanta, the city council voted to establish a seven-member advisory committee at last night's meeting. Four of those members will be appointed by Mayor Kasim Reed. The other three will be selected by city council members.

The committee has 70 days to make recommendations on the future of streets named after members of the Confederacy as well as Confederate monuments.

Monuments in Atlanta include:

The Obelisk at Oakland Cemetery

The Peace Monument in Piedmont Park

The John Brown statue at the State Capitol

Confederate Brigadier General Alfred Iverson Jr. Monument

Eternal Flame of the Confederacy Monument in Atlanta

Also, Atlanta's Joseph E. Brown Middle School is named for the former Governor of Georgia who was a strong Confederate supporter.

Meanwhile, in DeKalb County, commissioners took no action on a petition calling for the removal of the Decatur Confederate monument. More than 2,000 people signed the petition.

A counter-petition to keep the statue in place was signed by more than 1,000 people.

The monument was built in 1908, more than 40 years after the Civil War ended. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around the monument, which stands for Confederate States of America.

Inscriptions on the monument praise Confederate soldiers and sailors.

Georgia law prohibits the removal or relocation of such statues. That law was passed in 2001 at a time when Georgia lawmakers agreed to remove the Confederate emblem from its state flag.

The Decatur monument is one of several Confederate memorials across metro Atlanta. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.