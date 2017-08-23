Driver gets lucky; Proof danger can 'fly' around any corner

Imagine you are driving home, minding your own business. You have your windows down, enjoying the evening air when out of nowhere, a bird comes flying through your window smacking you right in the face! The impact of the bird hitting you causes you to lose control of your car, leave the roadway and strike a hydrant, damaging your vehicle.

This was precisely how the incident occurred Tuesday night in Dunwoody.

As you can imagine, when Dunwoody Police Department showed up to take the reports, they initially had a hard time believing this unfortunate series of events. But they were soon surprised with poof.

The unlucky driver was in fact telling the truth, as the surprise bird was found laying in the drivers cup holder.

The good news is the driver came out uninjured in this situation, but sadly the poor bird did not.

