Walton County school bus driver arrested for DUI

Carole Ann Etheridge was driving 31 children at the time of the incident.

A Walton County school bus driver has been arrested for operating her school bus while under the influence.

Carole Ann Etheridge was driving 31 children at the time of the incident, and she was arrested at Loganville Middle School.

She was charged with DUI and 16 counts of child endangerment because there were 16 children under the age of 14 years old on the bus.

Etheridge has since posted bond.

