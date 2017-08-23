Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Billy Payne announces retirement

According to the official Twitter account for The Masters Tournament, Billy Payne has announced he is retiring as chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. His retirement will begin at the beginning of the Club season on Oct. 16, 2017.

Chairman Billy Payne has announced his retirement; Fred Ridley is named his successor beginning Oct. 16. https://t.co/5v2UvyhMqB pic.twitter.com/iIsOOEs9xC — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) August 23, 2017

Payne will be succeeded as chairman by Fred Ridley, the current Masters Tournament Chairman of the Competition Committees.

Payne has served as the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club since May 2006. He will now retain the role of Chairman Emeritus.

