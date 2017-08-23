Georgia ranks as one of worst states for women's equality

Women’s Equality Day is just around the corner (August 26), and as women across the country celebrate this day it is important to understand the fight for women's equality is still an ongoing process.

Although the 19th Amendment officially granted women the right to vote, WalletHub found that the equality of women is not shared in totality in all states.

According to the Center for American Progress, women make up the majority of the population and 49 percent of the college-educated labor force. Yet they constitute “only 25 percent of executive- and senior-level officials and managers, hold only 20 percent of board seats, and are only 6 percent of CEOs.” The gaps are even worse for women of color.

The analysis by WalletHub compared all 50 states across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Georgia placed in the bottom 10 of all states when it comes to women's equality. Do you agree with Georgia's placement on the list of Best and Worst States for Women's Equality.

